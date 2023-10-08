Open Menu

IPP Power Show Now On 28th

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

IPP power show now on 28th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan party (IPP) has changed the schedule of its meetings and will organise its first power show in Khanewal on October 28 instead of October 13.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Information Secretary of the party, told APP on Sunday that the date had been changed due to the engagements of the leadership and a new political strategy. The revised date of a power show in Jhang will be announced soon, she added.

