IPP to ensure stability in country: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday lauded the role played by the Pakistan Army in ensuring stability of the nation.

Addressing a workers' convention in Kamoke, he asserted the current state of stability owes much to the unwavering commitment of the armed forces, stating, "If this country is stable, then it is because of the Pakistan Army."

The IPP president, while taking a dig at previous regimes, criticised the previous governments for making grand promises but failing to deliver.

The seasoned politician asserted that, under his leadership, the party would not entertain any dissent against the military.

Talking on the local issues, Khan turned his attention to the concerns of the citizens of Kamonke.

Acknowledging challenges including inadequate healthcare facilities, lack of clean water, and subpar infrastructure, he pledged that if the IPP assumed power, Kamonke would be transformed into a model city.

Khan also promised the establishment of a cardiology hospital and an overall improvement in the town’s amenities.

He pointed out that the 18-month PDM government, which he referenced, was remembered for achievements and failures alike, with electricity bills becoming a lingering reminder of its tenure.

The IPP president accused previous rulers of corruption, asserting that the people's trust in the system had been eroded.

Looking ahead, Aleem outlined a series of economic reforms and social welfare initiatives, his party intends to implement.

Khan announced party’s manifesto plans to provide free electricity for the poor, double electricity prices for the affluent, and offer interest-free loans to the youth.

The minimum wage for workers would be raised to 50 thousand rupees, and efforts would be made to generate employment opportunities through the establishment of new industries, he added.

Likewise, as a part of his vision for a prosperous Pakistan, Khan pledged to build a dispensary in every union council, ensuring the provision of free treatment and medicines for the public.

He undermined the need to boost industry and increase exports to provide ample job opportunities for the youth.

In a bid to alleviate the financial burden on the people, Khan proposed reducing the price of petrol for motorcyclists by half, with the remaining cost covered by larger vehicles.

Abdul Aleem Khan encouraged optimism, urging the people not to be disheartened with the country.

In concluding his address, Khan expressed confidence in the abundant resources of Pakistan, promising that they would fuel employment for future generations.