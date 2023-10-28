Open Menu

IPP To Hold Its First Power Show In Jahanian Today

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2023 | 01:50 PM

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today  

The latest reports suggest that the extensive preparations have been diligently completed for this momentous occasion.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2023) The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is poised to host its inaugural public rally in Jahanian, a city in the province of Punjab, marking a significant political event. This rally signifies a pivotal moment for the party as it prepares to address the public on its vision and agenda.

Extensive preparations have been diligently completed for this momentous occasion. The organizers have erected a colossal stage measuring one hundred feet in width and soaring to a towering height of forty feet, symbolizing the grandeur and significance of the event. To ensure the comfort and convenience of attendees, more than 30,000 chairs have been meticulously arranged at the rally venue.

The highlight of the event will be a keynote address delivered by the Chairman of the IPP, Jahangir Khan Tareen. With the party's leader taking the stage, this rally is expected to set the tone for the IPP's political ambitions and goals.

The party's extensive outreach efforts do not conclude with this initial phase.

As part of their second phase, the IPP has announced plans to hold rallies in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Bahawalpur, underscoring their commitment to engaging with a diverse array of regions and Constituencies in pursuit of their political objectives.

In a parallel development, Awn Chaudhry, a prominent figure within the IPP, has issued a call to the public, urging them to actively participate in this momentous event. Chaudhry stressed the importance of a united and resilient Pakistan, declaring that a new era is set to dawn on South Punjab.

A spokesperson for the party has unveiled an ambitious roadmap, outlining the IPP's plans to launch a series of rallies. The first phase commences with the rally in Jahanian, scheduled for today, October 28. Subsequent rallies are lined up as follows: Hafizabad on November 3, Narowal on November 9, Layyah on November 12, Kasur on November 17, Gujranwala on November 20, Jhang on November 24, Sahiwal on December 2, and Faisalabad on December 9.

