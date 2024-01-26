IPP To Hold Public Gathering On Feb 02 At Nishter Park For General Election-2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 06:05 PM
President Women's Wing Sindh of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Saima Nadeem on Friday said that a public gathering will be organized on February 02, at Nishter Park Karachi, by the IPP in connection with the general election-2024
She said this while addressing to the participants of a rally taken out by the IPP from Bagh-e-Jinnah to Char Minar Chowrangi here.
Saima Nadeem, who is also a former Member of the National Assembly (MNA), expressed confidence that IPP-backed candidates will return successful in the general election of 2024.
She said that the participation of people in today's rally has proved that the masses are with her party and the people of Karachi have come to know that IPP is the solution to the problems of the metropolis.
The people of Karachi are standing with the IPP, she added.
The Ex-MNA said that now the people will no longer be fooled by anyone's deception because they are looking towards serious politics and new leadership.
She called upon the people to cast their votes in favour of IPP-supported candidates in the general election on February 8, 2024, for the development of the country and the nation.
Serving the country and the nation is among the top priorities of Istehkam Pakistan Party, she added.
