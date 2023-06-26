Open Menu

IPP To Participate In Election With 'Eagle' Electoral Symbol

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 08:23 PM

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Monday said the party would contest election with full zeal with the electoral symbol of 'Eagle' and the manifesto of the party would be an expression of aspirations of the Pakistani people

"A recent party meeting discussed important points of the manifesto in detail," IPP sources told APP.

The manifesto of party was discussed in the meeting, which was presided over by Party President Abdul Aleem Khan. "We have come together to struggle for making Pakistan a welfare state in letter and spirit," the party president said.

"We will end politics of hatred, violence and division and the IPP will present before people a comprehensive plan to deal with the economic challenges, being faced by the country," Aleem Khan said.

"The party decided that it would make all-out efforts to end suffering of people," he said.

It may be mentioned here that earlier 'Eagle' was electoral symbol of the All Pakistan Muslim League.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Amir Kiani, Ishaq Khakwani, Chaudhry Nauraiz Shakoor, Rana Nazir Ahmed, Dr Murad Raas, Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Mian Khalid Mahmood and Ajmal Cheema.

