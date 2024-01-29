IPP To Provide Basic Amenities At Doorsteps Of Masses: Humayun Akhtar
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 10:09 PM
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said the IPP would strive hard to weed out poverty from the society in addition to providing all basic amenities at doorsteps of the masses after coming into power
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said the IPP would strive hard to weed out poverty from the society in addition to providing all basic amenities at doorsteps of the masses after coming into power.
He claimed this while addressing a corner meeting in his constituency NA-97, Faisalabad where he is contesting the General Elections 2024.
He said that previous rulers did not pay any heed to the miserable condition of the people. However, the IPP would contest the General Elections 2024 with an innovative approach so that life standard of the masses could be improved by redressing their genuine problems on top priority basis, he added.
Humayun Akhtar Khan assured the area people that he would try his optimum best to upgrade status of Mamonkanjan up to Tehsil Level in addition to the establishment of state-of-the-art hospital and model college in this area after winning the elections.
He appealed to the people to vote and support the IPP in the upcoming general elections so that his party candidates could raise their voice in the parliament and got their genuine problems redressed.
On this occasion, the area notables including Rizwan Kahlon, Usman Kahlon and others announced to support the IPP candidate Humayun Akhtar Khan in the upcoming general elections.
Recent Stories
Filipino Envoy urges businessmen to explore trade opportunities in Philippines
Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan
Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish
New leadership elected in Softball Federation of Pakistan
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates PAFDA Complex
Trade centers will be established in GB: Commerce Minister
Caretaker Minister launches scientific laboratory for archaeological research
JUI-F announces election meetings schedule in KP
PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad
Amazon scraps buyout of iRobot vacuum maker after EU objections
WHO urges more countries to get tougher on trans fat
PCB BoG convened to elect chairman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates PAFDA Complex4 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Minister launches scientific laboratory for archaeological research15 seconds ago
-
JUI-F announces election meetings schedule in KP17 seconds ago
-
PPP's candidates complain of distant polling stations in Latifabad37 minutes ago
-
ECP warns of nullifying elections over women voter suppression50 minutes ago
-
13 police stations to be modernized in 30 days: Dr Gohar1 hour ago
-
Police facing shortages of lady cops, seek help from health, education departments1 hour ago
-
Contepmt case: LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder's plea against jail trial1 hour ago
-
Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hasan Murad takes notice of complaints regarding irr ..1 hour ago
-
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published1 hour ago