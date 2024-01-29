IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of masses: Humayun Akhtar

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said the IPP would strive hard to weed out poverty from the society in addition to providing all basic amenities at doorsteps of the masses after coming into power

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Monday said the IPP would strive hard to weed out poverty from the society in addition to providing all basic amenities at doorsteps of the masses after coming into power.

He claimed this while addressing a corner meeting in his constituency NA-97, Faisalabad where he is contesting the General Elections 2024.

He said that previous rulers did not pay any heed to the miserable condition of the people. However, the IPP would contest the General Elections 2024 with an innovative approach so that life standard of the masses could be improved by redressing their genuine problems on top priority basis, he added.

Humayun Akhtar Khan assured the area people that he would try his optimum best to upgrade status of Mamonkanjan up to Tehsil Level in addition to the establishment of state-of-the-art hospital and model college in this area after winning the elections.

He appealed to the people to vote and support the IPP in the upcoming general elections so that his party candidates could raise their voice in the parliament and got their genuine problems redressed.

On this occasion, the area notables including Rizwan Kahlon, Usman Kahlon and others announced to support the IPP candidate Humayun Akhtar Khan in the upcoming general elections.