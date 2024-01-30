(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP), Jehangir Khan Tareen, addressed a public meeting in Sameejabad on Tuesday, emphasizing the party's commitment to addressing youth unemployment and other grassroots issues. Tareen stated that IPP aims to focus on the real challenges faced by the masses, particularly economic difficulties.

In his address, Tareen expressed that his entry into politics was motivated by a desire to serve the people. He highlighted the party's pledge to reduce the tax burden on the public and implement economic-friendly policies. Tareen urged the masses to support IPP by casting their votes on February 8.

The presence of a significant number of traders at the event indicates a level of support or interest from the business community in the party's agenda. The effectiveness of IPP's proposed solutions and their resonance with voters will become evident in the upcoming elections.