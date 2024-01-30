IPP To Tackle Youth's Unemployment Issue: Tareen
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP), Jehangir Khan Tareen, addressed a public meeting in Sameejabad on Tuesday, emphasizing the party's commitment to addressing youth unemployment and other grassroots issues. Tareen stated that IPP aims to focus on the real challenges faced by the masses, particularly economic difficulties
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan (IPP), Jehangir Khan Tareen, addressed a public meeting in Sameejabad on Tuesday, emphasizing the party's commitment to addressing youth unemployment and other grassroots issues. Tareen stated that IPP aims to focus on the real challenges faced by the masses, particularly economic difficulties.
In his address, Tareen expressed that his entry into politics was motivated by a desire to serve the people. He highlighted the party's pledge to reduce the tax burden on the public and implement economic-friendly policies. Tareen urged the masses to support IPP by casting their votes on February 8.
The presence of a significant number of traders at the event indicates a level of support or interest from the business community in the party's agenda. The effectiveness of IPP's proposed solutions and their resonance with voters will become evident in the upcoming elections.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi presents his credentials to President Xi Jinping
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case
77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month
NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N to form govt at center, provincial level: Rana Sanaullah10 minutes ago
-
RDA takes action against illegal advertisements of unapproved housing projects10 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region10 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on Parvez Elahi's petition10 minutes ago
-
Naqvi opens DG Khan institute of cardiology hospital10 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador to France meets Prefet of Occitanie Region16 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to lead election campaign rally in Hyderabad4 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Aliya Hamza in Jinnah House attack case4 minutes ago
-
77 kids die of Pneumonia across South Punjab in current month4 minutes ago
-
NCRC drafts legislative bill against child labor4 minutes ago
-
Elements involved in anti-state activities to be punished; members of GB Cabinet4 minutes ago
-
D.C chaired election meeting on law & order4 minutes ago