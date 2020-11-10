IPPA all set to take place on Dec 26 in Istanbul

International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA), the biggest independent, star-studded Pakistani event taking place internationally, is all set for its fourth outing, this time in Istanbul, after two successful stints in the UK in Norway

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA), the biggest independent, star-studded Pakistani event taking place internationally, is all set for its fourth outing, this time in Istanbul, after two successful stints in the UK in Norway.

The awards ceremony will be held on December 26, 2020 at Istanbul, according to a communiqu on Tuesday.

The first IPPA happened in 2017, celebrating 70 years of Pakistan, and since then there has been no looking back. With our media and showbiz industry supporting the Awards in great numbers in the past, this year too it is expected that many top celebrities will be representing Pakistan and presenting a soft image of our country to the rest of the world by promoting Pakistani cinema, television, fashion and music.

The two organisers of IPPA, Ali Malik and Mukhtar Ahmad sounded very jubilant and positive while announcing the event. Speaking on the occasion Malik said "We have had to face many challenges this time thanks to the pandemic and have postponed and even changed destinations a few times but were determined that we could continue to keep Pakistan's flag flying high. Therefore, keeping the Covid-19 SOPs in mind, we are organising the event for invitees only".

Ahmed said, "We are continuing with IPPA this year although it means less revenue as we won't be selling any tickets, but we felt it is our duty not to disappoint our fans and supporters, and to continue exposing our talent to the world."The event is being organised by Vision Events International and Lollywood Entertainment on December 26.