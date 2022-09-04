IPPA postpones glitzy awards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Fifth International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) ceremony, organized by founders Ali Malik and Mukhtar Ahmed, has been postponed to March 23, 2023 because of the situation emerging from heavy rain and flood in the country.

In a press statement here on Sunday, Ali Malik said, "We are deeply aggrieved by the colossal loss of lives and property in the country and big economic setback." There was a dire need to show solidarity and pooling up energies to cope with this big tragedy, he asserted.

IPPA, the biggest independent Pakistani event taking place internationally, has successfully held four international events in the past – two in the UK, one in Norway, and one in Turkiye. The first IPPA took place in 2017 celebrating 70 years of Pakistan.