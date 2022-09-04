UrduPoint.com

IPPA Postpones Glitzy Awards

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 10:20 PM

IPPA postpones glitzy awards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Fifth International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) ceremony, organized by founders Ali Malik and Mukhtar Ahmed, has been postponed to March 23, 2023 because of the situation emerging from heavy rain and flood in the country.

In a press statement here on Sunday, Ali Malik said, "We are deeply aggrieved by the colossal loss of lives and property in the country and big economic setback." There was a dire need to show solidarity and pooling up energies to cope with this big tragedy, he asserted.

IPPA, the biggest independent Pakistani event taking place internationally, has successfully held four international events in the past – two in the UK, one in Norway, and one in Turkiye. The first IPPA took place in 2017 celebrating 70 years of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Norway United Kingdom Mukhtar Ahmed March Sunday 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

23 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

23 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

23 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.