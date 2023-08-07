IPPCAAS, UAF ink agreement to establish Joint Laboratory for Crop Pest Management

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Institute of Plant Protection, Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences (IPPCAAS) and Department of Entomology, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) inked an agreement in Beijing to establish the Pakistan-China Joint Laboratory for Crop Pest Management.

The ceremony was held at the IPPCAAS. The letter of intent was duly signed by IPPCAAS Director General Lu Yanhui and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

According to the agreement they would set up the joint laboratory for the prevention and control of crop pests in Pakistan and China. They will carry out experiments, demonstrations and joint research on integrated disease control techniques for crop diseases and pests of common concern, as well as training of technical personnel and personnel exchanges.

The meeting was chaired by Tian Fang, the Deputy Director, Department of Research and International Cooperation of Institute of Plant Protection.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan introduced the basic situation of the UAF and the needs of the Pakistani side to improve the capacity of crop pest control and food security production. He emphasized that the UAF will provide comprehensive guarantee for the inauguration and substantive operation of the joint laboratory. He said that China is making marvelous progress in the field of agriculture. He said that the collaboration with Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences will be further strengthened and the joint research project would be kicked off.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif said that Pakistan suffers a lot from the pest problem. For example, the white fly is affecting cotton, citrus, guava, etc. He said that fruit fly. Pink bollworm, white fly and others are major threat for which 'we have to make the joint efforts to address issues and ensure the food security'.

Qian Yu pointed out that the joint laboratory established by the Institute of Plant Protection and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad- Pakistan will strongly promote cooperation between China and Pakistan in related fields and implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. Wang Yanqing said that Syngenta Group will give full priority to the advantages of the world's leading agricultural science and technology innovation enterprise to provide support for the construction of the joint laboratory.

Liu Wende briefly introduced the general situation of the Plant Protection Institute and hoped that the establishment of the joint laboratory will promote in-depth cooperation between the two sides in the field of plant biosecurity and food security.

Dr. Guo Jingfei of IPPCAAS and from UAF Dr. Abid Ali reported on the specific work plan of the joint laboratory on behalf of China and Pakistan, and the participating experts conducted in-depth and detailed discussions.