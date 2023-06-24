(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Friday held the second meeting of its manifesto committee under the chairmanship of party President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting was attended by Amir Kiani, Ishaq Khakwani, Chaudhry Noraiz Shakoor, Rana Nazir Ahmed, Dr Murad Raas, Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Dr. Murad Raas, Mian Khalid Mahmood and Ajmal Cheema, IPP spokesperson told APP.

Aleem Khan said the manifesto of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will be an expression of the aspirations of the Pakistani people, adding, the meeting discussed important points of the party manifesto in detail.

"We have come together to struggle for making Pakistan a welfare state in its true sense," the party president said.

"We will end the politics of hatred, violence, and division," Aleem Khan said.

He informed that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will present before the people a comprehensive plan to deal with the economic challenges, being faced by the country.

"The party decided that it would lift the burden of suffering off the shoulders of the people," he said.