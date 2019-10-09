IPPs to add 12,551 MW to national grid by 2028

Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) is facilitating 24 Independent power producers (IPPs) projects having accumulative capacity of 12,551 MW to be commissioned till 2028

Giving details of the projects, official sources told APP here Wednesday that 902 MW would be added to the system by December with completion of 102 MW Gulpur Hydropower project and two units of 1263 MW RLNG base project near Trimmu Barrage Jhang. Similarly, 463 MW would be added to the system during 2020 with commissioning of third unit of 1263 MW RLNG base project near Trimmu Barrage Jhanng, they said.

They said four projects having total 2040 MW capacity would be start generation by 2021 and these were 330 MW each Thar Coal Based Power plants, 660 MW Thar coal power project at Port Qasim Karachi and 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project.

In 2022, four power projects with accumulative capacity of 2160 MW would likely to be completed which included 330 MW Thar Coal, first unit of 1320 MW Thar coal power project, 870 MW Suki Kinari hydropower project and 300 MW coal plant at Gwadar.

Moreover, 1,980 MW and 2,124 MW would be added to the system during 2023 and 2024 respectively. The projects were included 700 MW Azad Pttan Hydropower , 1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower, 300 MW Ashkot Hydropower , 640 MW Mahl Hydropower, 450 MW Athmuqam Hydropower and 82 MW Turtonas=Uzghor hydropower projects. Similarly, seven projects with total capacity of 1,710 MW would be completed during 2028. The sources said that these projects were at different stages of implementation.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPIB was created in 1994 as a "One-Window Facilitator to promote private investment s in the power sector.

