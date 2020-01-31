IPR Admin Officer retired from service

Superintendent (Admin Officer), Information and Public Relations Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Sattar Khattak Friday retired from service after serving in the department for a period of 39 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Superintendent (Admin Officer), Information and Public Relations Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Sattar Khattak Friday retired from service after serving in the department for a period of 39 years.

In this connection, a farewell party was also arranged at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (IPR).

Director General (DG) IPR, Imdadullah and other concerned officers attended.

Addressing the function, DG Directorate IPR, Imdadullah paid rich tributes to Abdul Sattar Khattak for his honesty and selfless services.

He was recruited on April 1, 1981 and during service served on different posts and on showing best performance he was conferred with commendation certificates and prizes.