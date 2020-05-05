IPRI appreciates media for educating public on COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Tuesday appreciated journalists and media professionals for providing uninterrupted awareness and updated information to masses about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Pakistan and abroad.

The institute, in a brief statement, declared the journalists and media professionals 'frontline warriors.'"These are testing times for the entire world and we pray for the good health of our media colleagues who have always played a significant role in the outreach of IPRI's activities."