IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) organized a seminar to mark the International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women here on Friday where participants of national fame expressed that violence against women in any form is a violation of human rights and dignity.

The speakers of the seminar included the Gender Advisor at the National Commission on Status of Women Shabana Arif, Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency Amna Baig, Executive Director of a non-profit organization Shirkat Bilquis Tahira and Chairperson of Peace and Cultural Organization Mushaal Hussain Mullick while the session was moderated by the Chair Lawfare at IPRI Maham Naweed.

In the opening remarks, Maham Naweed said that Violence against women has many forms including psychological, physical and sexual violence. She said that due to increased awareness now actions are being taken to eliminate violence against women.

Addressing the seminar, Amna Baig said that there is a need to talk more about structural forms of violence due to which women are kept away from opportunities by repressing the growth of women.

She said the taught state of helplessness in women stops women's empowerment in society.

Bilquis Tahira in her address said that in the past news of violence against women used to be sensationalized but now active advocacy is highlighting the importance of women's empowerment and eliminating the violence against women.

She said that the same society that shapes women, shapes men too, and this issue requires a multidimensional approach to resolve issues that start at a very young age. She said men are made harsh and hard from a young age and that attitude is reflected in their actions later in life.

Mushal Mullick in her remarks said that the factor of taboos in communicating the problems of women amplifies the issues women face today. "Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) have abused women and children in all forms possible and the women are barely alive because of the trauma infused through these human rights violations" she added.