UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IPRI Holds Webinar On 'Decolonizing The Discourse In International Relations'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:34 PM

IPRI holds webinar on 'Decolonizing the Discourse in International Relations'

The Islamabad Policy and Research Institute (IPRI) has recently organized a webinar tilted "Decolonizing the Discourse in International Relations", which was attended by an eminent panel of experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Policy and Research Institute (IPRI) has recently organized a webinar tilted "Decolonizing the Discourse in International Relations", which was attended by an eminent panel of experts.

Panelists including Dr Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Raymond Baidoo, a lawyer practicing in Nigeria and Dr Erik Ringmar, Professor at the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Ibn Haldun �niversitesi, Istanbul, Turkey held a thorough discussion on the discourse of decolonization.

According to a news release "Some interesting vignettes were thrown by the learned scholars on the westernized narratives of the international relations theory.

" Dr Erik discussed how independence was gained on western terms, which till-date remained problematic. "Colonized states have to depart from the western ideas and progress on their own terms."Dr Nadeem mentioned while foreign aids had been pouring into Pakistan, ability to set up competitive markets rather than relying on interventions from foreign and developed countries was critical.

Raymond explained how the colonized states, particularly Africa, lacked behind in knowledge, and technological development, and "thus colonialism perpetuates in the form of cheap raw materials serving the economies of developed states."

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad AIDS Turkey Progress Istanbul Independence Nigeria Market From

Recent Stories

Electricity wire fall; one Injured in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Police arrest four suspects, recover weapons, drug ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks extend gains at open

2 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir took indefinite break from internati ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Registers 28,214 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

21 minutes ago

PAL to hold online conference on Dec 25

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.