IPRI holds webinar on 'Decolonizing the Discourse in International Relations'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Policy and Research Institute (IPRI) has recently organized a webinar tilted "Decolonizing the Discourse in International Relations", which was attended by an eminent panel of experts.

Panelists including Dr Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Raymond Baidoo, a lawyer practicing in Nigeria and Dr Erik Ringmar, Professor at the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Ibn Haldun �niversitesi, Istanbul, Turkey held a thorough discussion on the discourse of decolonization.

According to a news release "Some interesting vignettes were thrown by the learned scholars on the westernized narratives of the international relations theory.

" Dr Erik discussed how independence was gained on western terms, which till-date remained problematic. "Colonized states have to depart from the western ideas and progress on their own terms."Dr Nadeem mentioned while foreign aids had been pouring into Pakistan, ability to set up competitive markets rather than relying on interventions from foreign and developed countries was critical.

Raymond explained how the colonized states, particularly Africa, lacked behind in knowledge, and technological development, and "thus colonialism perpetuates in the form of cheap raw materials serving the economies of developed states."