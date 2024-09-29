IPRI Hosts Book Launch ‘How China Became Rich–From Poverty To Prosperity’
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) hosted the Book Launch of “How China Became Rich–From Poverty to Prosperity: An Eyewitness Perspective” by Author Syed Hasan Javed.
The book provides insights into how China underwent a series of reforms to overcome severe poverty and become of the strongest economies in the world, said a press release on Sunday.
In his opening remarks, President IPRI, Dr Raza Muhammad said Pakistan can learn a lot from China and how it has eradicated poverty.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Hasan Javed explained that this transformation in China was achieved by adopting a bottom-up approach, as it was not just changes in policies that ensured a change, but rather a change in the mindset of the ordinary people. He said the mindset shift occurred when the common people began to seek knowledge and engage with books.
Javed emphasized that it was Deng Xiaoping’s leadership and his vision which led China on the path to prosperity and his policies focused not only on structural reforms but also on alleviating poverty through establishing Special Economic Zones and the introduction of market economies in China.
He further argued that there is much Pakistan can learn from China. He stated that China first became rich by strengthening its financial assets, before it harnessed its full potential. Similarly, Pakistan must first strengthen itself financially and economically before it can harness its full potential; however, Pakistan is yet to take advantage of its vast resources.
He reiterated the importance of reading and seeking knowledge as change must begin from the grassroots. The author highlights that Pakistan and China share deep historical and cultural ties, both carrying the weight of history while offering rich cultural legacies.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 Criminals arrested; drugs, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
State Life, Hasan Medical Complex Shorkot mark Breast Cancer awareness week2 minutes ago
-
Notorious lifter nabbed, luxury vehicle recovered by Kallar Syedan police2 minutes ago
-
Cash, valuables looted from house22 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy exhibition from Monday22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt to complete mega projects in Sialkot within fixed timeline: Zeeshan Rafique22 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested22 minutes ago
-
Zehri expresses sorrow over labourers brutal killing32 minutes ago
-
KPK CM’s march on Islamabad, Punjab aims to repeat May 9 mayhem: Atta Tarar32 minutes ago
-
Brick Kiln workers demanded implementation of existing laws42 minutes ago
-
Thief break into house arrested, Valuables recovered42 minutes ago
-
Police nab 3 proclaimed offenders in Lachi Tehsil42 minutes ago