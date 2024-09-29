IPRI hosts book launch ‘How China Became Rich–From Poverty to Prosperity’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) hosted the Book Launch of “How China Became Rich–From Poverty to Prosperity: An Eyewitness Perspective” by Author Syed Hasan Javed.

The book provides insights into how China underwent a series of reforms to overcome severe poverty and become of the strongest economies in the world, said a press release on Sunday.

In his opening remarks, President IPRI, Dr Raza Muhammad said Pakistan can learn a lot from China and how it has eradicated poverty.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Hasan Javed explained that this transformation in China was achieved by adopting a bottom-up approach, as it was not just changes in policies that ensured a change, but rather a change in the mindset of the ordinary people. He said the mindset shift occurred when the common people began to seek knowledge and engage with books.

Javed emphasized that it was Deng Xiaoping’s leadership and his vision which led China on the path to prosperity and his policies focused not only on structural reforms but also on alleviating poverty through establishing Special Economic Zones and the introduction of market economies in China.

He further argued that there is much Pakistan can learn from China. He stated that China first became rich by strengthening its financial assets, before it harnessed its full potential. Similarly, Pakistan must first strengthen itself financially and economically before it can harness its full potential; however, Pakistan is yet to take advantage of its vast resources.

He reiterated the importance of reading and seeking knowledge as change must begin from the grassroots. The author highlights that Pakistan and China share deep historical and cultural ties, both carrying the weight of history while offering rich cultural legacies.