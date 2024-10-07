IPRI Hosts Special Lecture On Gaza's Aggression, Genocide
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Monday marked a year of aggression and genocide in Gaza by hosting a Special Lecture of His Excellency Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the State of Palestine, Nader K. Alturk, who spoke eloquently on “A Year of War in Gaza.”
Addressing the special lecture, he listed out the trials and tribulation of a year, and said hapless Palestinians and Gazans were on the receiving end as more than 50,000 were killed, millions are displaced, and almost 80 percent of Gaza has been obliterated. He said that Israel had attacked each and every human and civil installations, under the guise of taking out military targets, and destroyed mosques, schools and hospitals, said a press release.
He said that under International Law, besieged Palestinians had every right to defend themselves and use measures at their disposal in self-defense.
Alturk said that Gaza, a region of 365 km, today is in rubbles and more than a million were displaced, leaving behind the rest to live in a squeezed territory of less than 30 kms.
He particularly mentioned the tactics that Israel and the United States were employing to hoodwink the definition of “Right to return” of Palestinians under the UN Resolutions.
The Palestinian envoy talked about “Greater Israel” plans and showed a map wherein the Zionist state had explicit aggressive deigns over almost all of its neighbours up to Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
He said that one year of death and destruction had simply proved the incapacity and failure of international organisations, as well as the UN Security Council that had failed to uphold international security as per its mandate under the UN Charter.
He said that the legitimate government of Palestine was doing everything in its capacity to further the cause of Palestinian Statehood, and all avenues were being tapped in lawfare and diplomacy.
President IPRI Dr Raza Muhammad, in his welcome address, said that Pakistan stands with the brethren of Palestine, and termed the year-long terrorism of Israel as genocide. He also underscored the need for pushing the cause of statehood at every forum to realise Two-State solution in the volatile region of Mideast.
Recent Stories
PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC
Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds Palestine Solidarity walk20 seconds ago
-
Collective efforts stressed for preventing climate change effects23 seconds ago
-
AJK to mark 19th anniversary of deadly 2005 Earthquake29 seconds ago
-
Sindh Governor condemns terrorist attack near Karachi airport32 seconds ago
-
Department of Health, KP, Conducts Training on Improving Maternal Health35 seconds ago
-
Family Festival to be held in Lodhran42 seconds ago
-
SNGPL cut 179 gas connections11 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq strongly Condemns ongoing Israeli fascism in Palestine11 minutes ago
-
World Cotton Day observed at IUB11 minutes ago
-
DC visits various offices to review performances11 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates transport program for women in girls’ colleges11 minutes ago
-
Intl karate player Shahzaib calls on Balochistan CM11 minutes ago