IPRI, ILA Italy ink MoU on cooperation in international law development

The Italian Branch of the International Law Association (ILA Italy) and the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) Friday signed a General Agreement for Cooperation to promote cooperation, information exchange and academic programs between the two Institutions on issues pertaining to understanding and development of international law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Italian Branch of the International Law Association (ILA Italy) and the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) Friday signed a General Agreement for Cooperation to promote cooperation, information exchange and academic programs between the two Institutions on issues pertaining to understanding and development of international law.

This strategic alliance marks a significant step towards leveraging complementary expertise and resources to address pressing international legal challenges and advance innovative solutions, a news release said issued here.

The agreement aims to enhance the scientific and academic level of both Institutions, promote friendship and understanding between the Italian and Pakistani academics and policymakers, and facilitate collaboration in research and analysis on international law.

The agreement outlines various forms of cooperation, including mutual research programs, exchange of publications and materials, scholar exchange for conferences and seminars, and collaboration on academic programs.

Both the organisations are eager to commence joint activities under the agreement and are confident that this partnership will yield valuable outcomes for legal and policy stakeholders in both Countries.

IPRI is one of the oldest non-partisan think-tanks focusing on all facets of National Security including international relations and law, strategic studies, governance and public policy and economic security in Pakistan.

Established in 1999, IPRI is affiliated with the National Security Division (NSD), Government of Pakistan.

Established in 1925 as the Italian Branch of the International Law Association (ILA), ILA Italy intends to promote the study and development of international law, both public and private, and the respect for the legal system.

Among other initiatives, it is worth mentioning the establishment of the National Study Group on the identification of customary international law (coordinated by Prof. A. Tanzi) at the invitation of the Codification Division of the Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations. Its contribution has been acknowledged by the International Law Commission.