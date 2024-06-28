- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- IPRI roundtable discusses geostrategic, technological contestations in Asia Pacific region
IPRI Roundtable Discusses Geostrategic, Technological Contestations In Asia Pacific Region
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Friday organised the roundtable on “Asia Pacific: Geo-Strategic, Geo-Environmental and Technological Contestations" to discuss opportunities and challenges for the country amid growing regional tensions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Friday organised the roundtable on “Asia Pacific: Geo-Strategic, Geo-Environmental and Technological Contestations" to discuss opportunities and challenges for the country amid growing regional tensions.
It was participated by Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal (QAU), Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, and Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan (NUST). The session was moderated by Director Research IPRI Dr Raashid Wali Janjua. President IPRI Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad gave the welcome remarks. The discussion focused on the importance of the Indo-Pacific and Asia-Pacific regions in geo-politics and geo-strategic alliances, a news release said.
Dr Janjua discussed the post 9/11 importance on the region and transition from bi-polarity to multi-polarity. Dr Jaspal discussed the implications of regional security architecture.
He also discussed the importance of South Asia and the Indian Ocean in the regional security architecture, and India-USA security relations. He elaborated how India’s position as a net security provider with the US has impacted China’s relation with Pakistan, with the two countries becoming strategic partners on security. He discussed how this is also impacted by Pakistan’s history with India and due to existing territorial disputes with India.
Ambassador Hashmi discussed China’s perspective on the Asia-Pacific region.
She highlighted how China prioritizes development and progress on a local and international level.
She addressed Pakistan’s strategic and regional importance to China in geo-politics with India’s strategic alliance with the United States as a net-security provider. She discussed China’s perspective to be more defensive than offensive which is also very relevant to Pakistan.
She emphasized the importance of clarity on Pakistan’s standing in Asia-Pacific relations, and to have one strategic compass towards Pakistan’s goals as Pakistan and China have significant strategic partnerships on navy and nuclear policies.
Dr Khan discussed the opportunities and challenges for Pakistan’s geo-economics stance. He discussed how sanctions may or may not impact a country’s economy and how “confrontation of Russia with Ukraine led to an unprecedented number of sanctions on Russia.”
He elaborated on how geo-economics have changed in the Asia-Pacific region and other regions as economic sanctions have not been as effective on certain countries like Iran and Cuba which have led to countries facing sanctions exploring new ways to strengthen their economies such as de-dollarisation and using their own currencies as a weapon of war. He explained how economic and financial sanctions have in turn led to countries forming their own economic forums and platforms such as BRICS.
Recent Stories
Iranians cast ballots in presidential election
4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health
Delhi airport roof collapses months after Modi inaugurates project
China, US ambassadors meet DPM Dar; review bilateral ties
US Fed's preferred inflation indicator softens annually to 2.6% in May from 2.8% ..
China's central bank stresses implementation of prudent monetary policy
HEC conducts first-ever 'Learning Skills Assessment Test'
CPEC success story of resolve for continued Pak-China collaboration in diverse s ..
Russian shelling kills four in east Ukraine town
More Stories From Pakistan
-
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq3 minutes ago
-
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health9 minutes ago
-
China, US ambassadors meet DPM Dar; review bilateral ties3 minutes ago
-
NA passes amendment to Elections Bill-202450 minutes ago
-
LESCO dismisses 9 officials; sends 3 on forced retirement50 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded in murder case51 minutes ago
-
10 SMIU students honoured to become Brand Ambassador of Sindh Ombudsman1 hour ago
-
LESCO vows to expedite action against power pilferers, facilitators1 hour ago
-
Tarar assures to form committee on journalists protection1 hour ago
-
CPEC success story of resolve for continued Pak-China collaboration in diverse sectors: Gillani2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM assures ZAC’s delegation to solve issues of farmers1 hour ago