UrduPoint.com

IPRI's Two-day 'Margalla Dialogue' To Start On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A two-day 'Margalla Dialogue' will be kicked off at a private hotel to push forward Pakistan's narrative on key issues through dialogue on critical national, regional and global issues on November 16 (Wednesday).

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) will hold its third 'Margalla Dialogue' on November 16 and 17 where scholars, academia and experts of international fame will have an interactive and policy-driven discussion.

The dialogue will be expanded into four further forums to have a balance in different themes. On day one, 'Forum A' will discuss the impact of competition between great powers on the developing world, meanwhile, 'Forum B' will hold discussion on the process of economic decision-making during the global crisis.

On the second day, 'Forum C' will discuss the impact of technology on reshaping the future of humanity and 'Forum D' will discuss the future vision for a stable, prosperous, and inclusive Pakistan.

