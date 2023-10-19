IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of the Constitution of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Harmonizing the post-18th amendment scenario among federating units and all constitutional stakeholders, in tandem with ensuring timely elections for democratic continuity, remains indispensable for reconciling and preserving the spirit of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan for a stable and prosperous future of the country

This was highlighted by veteran statesmen, jurists, and constitutional experts during the inaugural session of the two-day conference on "The Constitution of Pakistan: Lessons for Next 50 Years" co-organized by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, and the Department of Law of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi.

Justice Jawad Hassan, the chief guest of the inaugural session, remarked that Pakistan's constitution is one of the best in the world and that its strength is rooted in the will and empowerment of the people.

Khalid Rahman talked about the empowerment of people as a prerequisite to good governance, and said that the struggle for empowerment should be against elites and for that education and political awareness must be embedded in national life.

Ahmer Bilal, in his keynote speech, maintained that Pakistan's constitution serves as a finely balanced institution that united four provincial units and all other diverse groups and regions of the country. However, he also emphasized the need for a more comprehensive and dedicated approach to its enforcement.

Following the inaugural, three sessions were held on three major themes: ‘Constitution and National Integration,’ ‘Democracy and Public Representation,’ and ‘Operationalizing the Constitution: The Role of Executive’.

Furthermore, to ensure the efficient operationalization of the constitution, integration, and the rule of law, state institutions, and executive authorities must practice within their limits as delegated by the constitution.

The speakers also emphasized the importance of the constitution with regard to international relations as it sets the policy guidelines and direction for treaties, agreements, and foreign policy. This is especially important in today's highly polarized world.

The conference was addressed, among others, by Justice Jawad Hassan, Judge, Lahore High Court; Khalid Rahman, chairman, IPS; Muhammad Akram Shaikh, senior advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan; Hamid Khan, senior advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan & author; Haroon-ur-Rashid, vice chairman, Pakistan Bar Council; Ahmer Bilal Soofi, senior advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan & former federal minister of law; Riffat Inam But, secretary, Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan; Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwer, Federal Shariat Court; Dr Tamara Sonn, Georgetown University, Washington DC; Barrister Zafarullah Khan, senior advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan & former special assistant to PM on law; Ambassador (r) Syed Abrar Hussain, vice chairman, IPS and Professor Dr Fakhr-Ul-Islam, advisor research IPS and former DG, Pakistan Study Centre, University of Peshawar.