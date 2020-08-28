UrduPoint.com
IPU Holds Immense Potential To Bring, Peace, Harmony In World: Sanjrani

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:48 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Inter-Parliamentary forums particularly Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), hold immense potential to bring peace, harmony and sustainable progress in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Inter-Parliamentary forums particularly Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), hold immense potential to bring peace, harmony and sustainable progress in the world.

He assured that Pakistan will continue to play an active role to achieve the commonly cherished goals with IPU.

Chairman Senate expressed these views at a reception hosted in honor of the IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron here Friday.

"You are here as our esteemed guest not just as President of IPU but also as member of the Upper House of Mexican Parliament and therefore, this visit carries both multilateral and bilateral significance", Chairman Senate remarked while welcoming the IPU dignitary.

The Chairman Senate hoped that valuable interaction between the two sides would help enhance PakistanIPU connectivity and also contribute in strengthening PakistanMexico friendly relations.

The Chairman Senate observed that IPU has progressed under the able leadership of Gabriela Cuevas Barron and acknowledge her contribution towards peace, human rights and development.

He said that IPU emerged as vibrant platform for inter parliamentary engagement and it is the unity in diversity that binds us together.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his well wishes to the IPU President and hoped that both Pakistan and IPU will continue to work together for promotion of democracy, harmony, peace and all inclusive development.

Addressing the participants, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed announced that in the forthcoming elections for the presidency of Inter-parliamentary union (IPU) , both the Houses of the Parliament of Pakistan and all political parties have decided unanimously to nominate name of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to be the candidate for the IPU presidency.

He also sought support of the member countries. He said that counterparts in other parliament would be contacted in the near future.

