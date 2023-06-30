Open Menu

IPU Nurtures Healthy Traditions In Representative Democracies Worldwide: Chairman Senate

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on behalf of the Senate of Pakistan while extending his warmest congratulations to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on the occasion of its 134th anniversary has said that this significant milestone is a testament to the remarkable work and contributions of the IPU in fostering Parliamentary cooperation and nurturing healthy traditions in representative democracies worldwide.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the largest Parliamentary organization in the world with 179 members and 14 Associate Members, has been at the forefront of advancing dialogue and cooperation among Parliamentarians globally.

In his message issued here Friday, Sanjrani said, "We greatly appreciate the platform that the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) provides for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and addressing critical issues facing our nations. Its pivotal role as a focal point for worldwide Parliamentary discussions is instrumental in promoting inclusive and sustainable democratic practices".

He said, "As we celebrate this remarkable anniversary, we are reminded of the profound importance of addressing the global challenge of climate change. The theme "Climate Action Begins at Home" resonates deeply with the Senate of Pakistan, as we firmly believe that Parliamentarians must lead by example when advocating climate change measures to others", the message added.

He said the Senate of Pakistan recognizes the importance of Parliamentarians leading by example in the fight against climate change. We are committed to taking concrete actions to promote sustainable development and environmental conservation, he said.

"By implementing sustainable practices and reducing our carbon footprint, we aim to inspire and encourage similar actions at both the national and international levels. We firmly believe that by working together with our global partners, we can make a significant impact on mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come," the message further said.

He said, "Once again, please accept my warmest congratulations on this special occasion. The Senate of Pakistan values its partnership with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and looks forward to continuing our joint efforts in promoting sustainable development, environmental conservation, and inclusive democratic practices".

Sadiq Sanjarani thanked IPU for its unwavering commitment and invaluable contributions to the advancement of Parliamentary democracy worldwide and added that " Together, we can make a positive impact on the planet and create a better present and a great future".

