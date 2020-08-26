IPU president calls on Chief Minister

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Ms Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and exchanged views on promotion of institutional cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Ms Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and exchanged views on promotion of institutional cooperation.

On this occasion, the CM congratulated Gabriela Cuevas on completion of 130 years of Inter-parlimentary Union.

The president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union lauded effective strategy of the Punjab government under the leadership of Usman Buzdar for fighting coronavirus.

The chief minister appreciated the services of Gabriela Cuevas for the supremacy of parliament across the globe from IPU plateform.

Usman Buzdar said, "Pakistan believes in supremacy of parliament for the stability of democracy." He said Pakistan gave preference to dialogue for the promotion of peace and solution of problems.

He said the Punjab government during last two years had taken a number of exemplary steps for the welfare of people, adding that new project had been prepared to set up new city near Ravi River in the wake of increasing population,which would also help in minimizing pollution and raising level of underground water.

He said that independent authority had been set up to establish new city.

The CM said the Punjab government had given priority to the welfare of minorities, adding that minorities had complete religious freedom.

He said that in budget reasonable amount had been increased for the welfare of minorities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy to fight coronavirus yielded encouraging results, he added.

He said that necessary steps were being taken to open educational institutes by the next month.

The chief minister appreciated the role of Pak Army, doctors & paramedical staff and police to combat COVID-19.

He said that 13 special economic zones were being set up in the province and the work on two economic zones started.

He said that soon the foundation stone of third economic zone would be laid in district Bahawalpur.

He said that comprehensive programme had been prepared to provide facilities to people at their doorsteps and South Punjab Secretariat had been established in this regard.

He said that in South Punjab Secretariat the secretaries of the departments would discharge their responsibilities and added that people of South Punjab would not have to come to Lahore for their different types works.

He said that the focus of incumbent government was totally on the development of less privileged areas, adding that the Punjab government had done a lot of legislation in the interest of the general public.

He said that there were many opportunities for national and international investors in the province and investors were being provided facilities under one window.

He said that Punjab would be made a hub of industry and tourism.

On this occasion, Gabriela Cuevas said, " The Punjab government is working very well for the interest of the general public." She said that for promotion of relations continuity of mutual connection was vital.

The CM also hosted a luncheon in the honour of the delegation of the IPU.

The delegation consisted of Member parliament Maxen Congress Mr Jose Ignacio Sanches and others.