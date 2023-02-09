IPU President Duarte Pacheco visit Police Lines Peshawar

President of the International Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco Thursday strong condemned the cowardly attack of terrorism in the Masjid of Police Lines Peshawar where a suicide bomber attack martyred 85 peoples and more than 150 injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :President of the International Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco Thursday strong condemned the cowardly attack of terrorism in the Masjid of Police Lines Peshawar where a suicide bomber attack martyred 85 peoples and more than 150 injured.

Talking to media men during his visit the President of the International Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco said that the security forces and people have made immense sacrifices against terrorism.

He said Pakistanis are a fearless and brave nation, they will soon get rid of the scourge of terrorism.

Soon after arriving at Police Lines Peshawar, he was warmly received by Senator Faisal Salim and other parliamentarians.

Earlier, soon after arrival, Senior Police Officials welcomed the President of IPU Duarte Pacheco, other Parliamentarians. President of the International Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco observed a minute's silence at the scene of the incident in memory of the martyrs.