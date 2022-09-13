IPU President eulogizes PIPS for strengthening parliamentary system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :President Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco Tuesday eulogized Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) for strengthening the parliamentary system in Pakistan The IPU President during his visit at PIPS gave a detailed briefing regarding the establishment, history and functioning of PIPS.

He was accompanied by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman.

Executive Director PIPS Muhammad Anwar and other officers welcomed the guests.

On the occasion, President IPU said that institutions like PIPS play a very important role in promoting democracy. President IPU visited the PIPS library and also recorded his comments in the visitor's book. Later, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman and Executive Director PIPS presented a commemorative shield to President IPU. President IPU is visiting Pakistan to express solidarity with Pakistan due to recent flood situation.