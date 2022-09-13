IPU President lauds IPC role towards development, harmony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Duarte Pacheco on Tuesday lauded the efforts of International Parliamentarian Congress (IPC) in strengthening the role of individual parliamentarians towards development and promoting harmony.

He shared the views during his visit to the IPC Secretariat here during his three-day visit to Pakistan.

He was accompanied by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman. Advisor to President IPC Nouman Khan and Secretary General IPC Senator Sitara Ayaz welcomed the guests.

The meeting initiated with a comprehensive briefing about IPC to the IPU President, explaining the role of Congress and its journey of three years.

Duarte Pacheco shared his interest in working together for the mutual goal of spreading peace and democracy around the world and thus became a member of IPC by signing a membership form.

The meeting was concluded by presenting souvenirs to Duarte as a token of thanks for visiting IPC and becoming its member.