UrduPoint.com

IPU President Lauds IPC Role Towards Development, Harmony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

IPU President lauds IPC role towards development, harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Duarte Pacheco on Tuesday lauded the efforts of International Parliamentarian Congress (IPC) in strengthening the role of individual parliamentarians towards development and promoting harmony.

He shared the views during his visit to the IPC Secretariat here during his three-day visit to Pakistan.

He was accompanied by Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman. Advisor to President IPC Nouman Khan and Secretary General IPC Senator Sitara Ayaz welcomed the guests.

The meeting initiated with a comprehensive briefing about IPC to the IPU President, explaining the role of Congress and its journey of three years.

Duarte Pacheco shared his interest in working together for the mutual goal of spreading peace and democracy around the world and thus became a member of IPC by signing a membership form.

The meeting was concluded by presenting souvenirs to Duarte as a token of thanks for visiting IPC and becoming its member.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Democracy Visit Ipu Congress

Recent Stories

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

9 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

2 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

2 hours ago
 'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

3 hours ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.