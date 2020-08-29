UrduPoint.com
IPU President Terms Pakistan As Hub Of Economic, Tourists Activities

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 03:21 PM

President Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron Saturday said Pakistan with amazing geographical location, natural resources and talented people has the potential to become hub of economic and tourist activitie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :President Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU), Gabriela Cuevas Barron Saturday said Pakistan with amazing geographical location, natural resources and talented people has the potential to become hub of economic and tourist activities.

Expressing her views at Islamabad International Airport while leaving for her country, Gabriela Cuevas Barron said she was returning from Pakistan with sweet memories of rich culture and hospitality shown by its people.

She visited Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

During her visit she held important high level meetings with President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and other important high ranking functionaries.

She also visited Lahore,�Gawadar and tourist spot Murree and said that there is huge scope for tourism in Pakistan.

Talking to media, the IPU President thanked Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, leadership of the country and Senator in waiting, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi for the hospitality.

She expressed her satisfaction and said that Pakistan is an active member of the IPU and has always played a constructive role to promote the ideals of peace, democracy and development.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi thanked the IPU dignitary for the visit and said that Pakistan places its linkages with IPU at high esteem and this visit would further open up new avenues of bilateral and multi-lateral cooperation between the two sides.�Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi also presented a photo album to the IPU President. The IPU President was seen off by the Senator in waiting and senior officers of the Senate at Islamabad International Airport.

