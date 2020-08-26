UrduPoint.com
IPU President Visits Historical Places

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:36 PM

IPU president visits historical places

Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath.

She also visited Badshahi Mosque and the Lahore Fort and lauded the architecture of the Mughal era.

During her visit, Imam of Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad apprised her about historicalimportance of the mosque.

On the occasion, the Walled City Authority officials presented gifts to the IPU president.

