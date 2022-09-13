UrduPoint.com

IPU Seminar On Achieving SDGs Begins In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 11:40 AM

IPU seminar on achieving SDGs begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The "Third Inter-Parliamentary Union Regional Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Parliaments of Asia-Pacific" began at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The seminar aims to highlight the vulnerabilities of developing countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, to the ever-intensifying impacts of global climate change.

Member of Parliament and Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam welcomed the guests in opening session while Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and President, IPU Duarte Pacheco also addressed the opening session and highlighted the importance of achieving SDGs.

