IPV campaign ends with promising results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) campaign which was conducted in three selected districts of Punjab ended with overall 0.91 million children were administered polio vaccine.

A spokesperson for Punjab Polio Programme said on Wednesday that as per data available, the polio programme has achieved more than 100 per cent coverage in the campaign, which was held in selected union councils of the three districts of Punjab including Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur.

He informed that over 0.63 million children were administered polio vaccine in Lahore alone.

During the campaign ,over 0.16 million and 0.11 million children were vaccinated in both DG Khan and Rajanpur respectively.

"The implementation of the campaign is a major success", he quoted the Punjab Polio programme head Sundas Irshad as saying.

"The success in the campaign is indebted to the polio teams who worked hard in harsh winter weather to reach and vaccinate children", said the head of the polio programme.

Acknowledging the support of parents in the campaign, Ms Irshad said that their trust on polio teams were able to achieve desired vaccination coverage target.

"The high coverage in the campaign will help build immunity and protect the targeted children against the crippling virus", head of the polio programme reaffirmed.

Since the halt in campaigns due to COVID19 in March, Punjab has seen increased incidence of children falling prey to the polio virus. The halt deprived millions of children without the critical oral polio vaccine leaving them vulnerable to the virus.

So, the government of Punjab planned a special IPV campaign in which all children between 4-59 months were provided one dose of IPV.

Multiple studies have shown that IPV together with the OPV is the best combination to boost immunity. This means that not only individual children are better protected from polio virus, but also it means that they are less infectious towards other children and the community is better protected against polio.

Punjab has reported 14 polio cases in 2020 so far while in 2019 the provincial tally stood at 12.

Out of the 26 polio cases in two years, 17 have been reported from Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur. The prevalence of polio virus has also been proven in almost all polio environment sampling sites.