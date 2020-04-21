Iqbal, a poet of optimism which comes from youth: Vice Chancellor

Okara University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zakria Zakar has said that Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal always envisaged the role of youth as leaders and he believed that the future belonged to them

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Okara University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zakria Zakar has said that Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal always envisaged the role of youth as leaders and he believed that the future belonged to them.

In his message on the death anniversary of the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal, he said: "Iqbal was a poet of optimism, which comes from youth.

We should let the youth lead by supporting them in their rightful ambitions and providing them with all opportunities to excel." Prof Zakar said that educated Pakistani youth had a crucial role to play in the times of social, economic and health crises. They might not only spread awareness about health and hygiene among masses but also actively support the government response to COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

He appreciated the government step to involve the youth in its anti-coronavirus campaign through Corona Relief Tiger Force initiative.