Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) On the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Director of Iqbal academy Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui met family of the 'Poet of the East' at the residence of Iqbal's son, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, grandson Muneeb Iqbal and Senator Waleed Iqbal.

According to a press release, the Iqbal family welcomed Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui and congratulated him on his appointment as the director, Iqbal Academy Pakistan, and hosted a dinner for him.

During the meeting, the issues of understanding of Iqbal and knowledge about Iqbal were discussed. Especially, the action plan to promote Iqbal's thoughts among the young generation through educational institutions was discussed.

Dr. Rafiqui appreciated the efforts of the Iqbal’s family for promoting the message of Iqbal. He expressed his respect for the poet of the East' and said his teachings were guiding principles for all Pakistanis.