Open Menu

Iqbal Academy Director Meets Allama Iqbal’s Family

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

On the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui met family of the 'Poet of the East' at the residence of Iqbal's son, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, grandson Muneeb Iqbal and Senator Waleed Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) On the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Director of Iqbal academy Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui met family of the 'Poet of the East' at the residence of Iqbal's son, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Allama Iqbal's daughter-in-law Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, grandson Muneeb Iqbal and Senator Waleed Iqbal.

According to a press release, the Iqbal family welcomed Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui and congratulated him on his appointment as the director, Iqbal Academy Pakistan, and hosted a dinner for him.

During the meeting, the issues of understanding of Iqbal and knowledge about Iqbal were discussed. Especially, the action plan to promote Iqbal's thoughts among the young generation through educational institutions was discussed.

Dr. Rafiqui appreciated the efforts of the Iqbal’s family for promoting the message of Iqbal. He expressed his respect for the poet of the East' and said his teachings were guiding principles for all Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Young Family All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign minister ..

12 minutes ago
 Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling ..

Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

4 minutes ago
 At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

9 minutes ago
 Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

9 minutes ago
 Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pres ..

Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pressure on Ten Hag

9 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf feli ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team ..

2 minutes ago
LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Esta ..

LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Estate

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

3 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 1m from 381 defaulters on 5 ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 1m from 381 defaulters on 52nd day

3 minutes ago
 3rd annual conference of Emirates Society of Clini ..

3rd annual conference of Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiology kicks off in ..

2 hours ago
 PU department organises training workshop for farm ..

PU department organises training workshop for farmers

12 minutes ago
 Motorbike lifter gang’s leader arrested in injur ..

Motorbike lifter gang’s leader arrested in injured condition in encounter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan