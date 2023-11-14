Iqbal Academy Lahore signs MoU with UoB Quetta

Director of Iqbal Academy Lahore, Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi on Tuesday visited the University of Balochistan Quetta and met the vice chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Shafiq-ur- Rehman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Director of Iqbal Academy Lahore, Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi on Tuesday visited the University of Balochistan Quetta and met the vice chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Shafiq-ur- Rehman.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the IAC and UoB.

Under the MoU, both institutions will jointly promote research and educational activities keeping in mind each other's interests.

In the memorandum, both institutions will work to include academia in multilateral fields, keeping in mind each other's interests under the mutual agreement.

Besides, both institutions will organize seminars and workshops to promote educational, research and training activities including the exchange of experts and awareness.

On this occasion, the vice-chancellor of the University of Balochistan Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that the purpose of the agreements is to jointly implement future projects and to take measures for the development and improvement of the institutions.

