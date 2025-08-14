Open Menu

Iqbal Academy Pakistan Holds Ceremony To Mark Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Iqbal academy Pakistan (IAP) organised a special ceremony at its Central library in Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on Thursday to mark the country’s 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal and a tribute to the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, followed by a Naat and a rendition of Allama Iqbal’s poetry.

Director IAP Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, along with Prof Dr Brig (retd) Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq and Irfan Jafar, jointly cut the Independence Day cake.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rafiqui said the Iqbal Academy continues to play a significant role in promoting the philosophy of the poet of the East and connecting the nation with his intellectual and spiritual legacy.

He said the cake-cutting was a symbolic reaffirmation of national unity and commitment to Pakistan’s progress.

A large number of students and children participated in the ceremony, presenting patriotic poetry and verses from Iqbal’s works. The event concluded with a special prayer for the country’s integrity, peace, and development.

Earlier, Dr Rauf Rafiqui led a delegation to the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal where he laid a wreath and offered Fateha.

