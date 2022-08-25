UrduPoint.com

Iqbal Appreciates APCEA For Donating Rs 15.5m In PM Flood Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday extended gratitude to All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APECA) which has donated Rs 15.5 million to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund in the wake of recent floods disaster.

"This year, Pakistan has received above average rainfall in the monsoon season. Climate change has hit the country in a big way. "We are one of the lowest carbon footprint producing country yet we are also among the top ten countries that are vulnerable to climate change, said the Minister.

Minister observed that recent rains are unprecedented as province of Sindh has received more than 400% rainfall while Baluchistan received 370% rainfall leading the provinces to be the hit badly.

The Minister remarked that China is all weather friend of Pakistan who always stand shoulder to shoulder whether its emergency or calamity or whether it is some economic crisis. Chinese enterprises realizing their social responsibility donated 15 Million to Prime Minister's relief fund that speaks volume for the bonding between the two countries and acknowledgment of sufferings that people of flood hit areas have gone through.

Moreover, the Minister directed the concerned stakeholders to constitute a team of government doctors to provide medical treatment to the flood-affected people while observing that providing health facilities to masses is the top priority of the government.

He issued these directions while reviewing the latest flood situation in the country. The Ministry of Commerce should mobilize all the chambers of commerce of the country to collect funds for the relief of affected people and participate in the philanthropic cause, said the Minister while directing all the stakeholders to expedite the relief assistance without any delay.

During the meeting, the Minister also directed the concerned stakeholders to establish police pickets at choking points to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Minister for Planning and Development as chairman Relief Committee is holding review meetings on daily basis to take stock of flood situation in the country.

