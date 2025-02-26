Iqbal Assumes Additional Charge Of SSP Safe City Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:46 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Iqbal has assumed the additional charge of SSP Safe City, officials confirmed on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Iqbal has assumed the additional charge of SSP Safe City, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
A public relations officer told APP that on this occasion, SSP Iqbal met with the staff and received a detailed briefing on various departments.
He also visited all branches and issued necessary instructions for further improvements.
While addressing the officers, SSP Iqbal emphasized the use of modern technology to enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras and improve the city's surveillance and monitoring system.
SSP Iqbal further directed that the E-challan system, traffic management operations, Pucar-15 helpline, and other services should be made more effective. He urged officers and staff to adopt hard work and dedication as their guiding principles.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..
ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain
USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..
CDA’s commercial plots suction nets over Rs. 16.82b in two days
NA body for timely completion of projects
Shazia leads anti-dengue awareness campaign
Young Leaders Parliament Convention 2025 held
Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims
UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolation in LHC19 minutes ago
-
USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill development initiatives19 minutes ago
-
CDA’s commercial plots suction nets over Rs. 16.82b in two days3 minutes ago
-
NA body for timely completion of projects3 minutes ago
-
Shazia leads anti-dengue awareness campaign3 minutes ago
-
Young Leaders Parliament Convention 2025 held3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow2 hours ago
-
3 persons hurt in road mishap6 minutes ago
-
KPCTA seals unregistered travel agencies, hotels in Peshawar, Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
KU, Qarshi Foundation to establish clinics of natural medicines, healthcare services26 minutes ago
-
IG KP inspects security arrangements for Chinese workers at Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V Project6 minutes ago