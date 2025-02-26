Open Menu

Iqbal Assumes Additional Charge Of SSP Safe City Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Iqbal has assumed the additional charge of SSP Safe City, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

A public relations officer told APP that on this occasion, SSP Iqbal met with the staff and received a detailed briefing on various departments.

He also visited all branches and issued necessary instructions for further improvements.

While addressing the officers, SSP Iqbal emphasized the use of modern technology to enhance the efficiency of Safe City cameras and improve the city's surveillance and monitoring system.

SSP Iqbal further directed that the E-challan system, traffic management operations, Pucar-15 helpline, and other services should be made more effective. He urged officers and staff to adopt hard work and dedication as their guiding principles.

