Iqbal assumes charge as Divisional Sports Officer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Rana Muhammad Hamaad Iqbal has assumed charge as Divisional Sports Officer Bahawalpur here.

The provincial government transferred divisional sports officer Bahawalpur, Syed Maqsood-ul-Hassan Javed and posted Muhammad Hamaad Iqbal as divisional sports officer Bahawalpur.

Earlier, Iqbal was performing his duty as divisional sports officer Faisalabad.

He said that he would do his best to promote sports and organized sports games in Bahawalpur.