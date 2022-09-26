UrduPoint.com

Iqbal Beats In Hearts Of All Pakistanis: Envoy Shafqat Ali

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Iqbal beats in hearts of all Pakistanis: Envoy Shafqat Ali

Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan on Monday said that humanism, passion for justice, striving for a new world based on justice and fairness made Allama Iqbal a part of the collective ownership of entire humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan on Monday said that humanism, passion for justice, striving for a new world based on justice and fairness made Allama Iqbal a part of the collective ownership of entire humanity.

"Iqbal beats in the hearts of all Pakistanis," the Ambassador said in his opening remarks at a ceremony to present an Encyclopedia of Iqbal held at the Eastern Cultural Centre, Institute of Oriental Studies under the Russian academy of Sciences.

The three-volume Encyclopedia in urdu language was presented by Senator Walid Iqbal, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, who is also a grandson of the great poet, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Moscow said.

The Senator recalled that one of the dreams of Muhammad Iqbal was the Asian renaissance that can be achieved through the Islamic concept of the oneness of God or Tawhid, which was viewed by him as human solidarity, human equality and human freedom.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar highlighted Iqbals' emphasis on the intellectual curiosity and respect for difference of opinions.

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar argued that the future generations would be benefiting from the heritage of Iqbal, as his poetry was not based on geography or any single language, be it Urdu or Persian, as the language was just a medium for him.

The purpose of Iqbal's' poetry was unification of the human race not in a classical way of having monotonous economy or political system, but in terms of creating a modus vivendi where all live in a difference of opinions but still coexist in a peaceful manner.

Dr Lyudmila Vasilyeva, specialist on Urdu poetry, briefed about the history of studies of Allama Iqbal in Russia and assured that the Encyclopedia of Iqbal would be translated into Russian language and find attentive audience.

Among other speakers on the occasion, there were Professor Vyacheslav Y. Belokrenitsky, Chairman, Centre for the Study of Near and middle Eastern Countries, Institute of Oriental Studies, Dr Anna Suvorova, Head of Literature Department, Institute of Oriental Studies, Dr Irina Serenko, Pakistan Study Sector, Institute of Oriental Studies and Ms Irina Maksimenko, specialist on Urdu language.

The ceremony was also attended by scholars from the Institute of Oriental Studies under the Academy of Sciences and other prominent institutions and thin-tanks, as well as Pakistani diplomats.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World Moscow Russia God All From Race Asia

Recent Stories

Japanese Consul Detained in Vladivostok for Espion ..

Japanese Consul Detained in Vladivostok for Espionage Admits Violating Russian L ..

2 minutes ago
 Canada to Impose Dozens of Iran-Related Sanctions ..

Canada to Impose Dozens of Iran-Related Sanctions on Individuals, Morality Polic ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Calls for Release of Ivorian Soldiers in Mali

UN Calls for Release of Ivorian Soldiers in Mali

2 minutes ago
 19th death anniversary of Nawabzada Nasarullah Kha ..

19th death anniversary of Nawabzada Nasarullah Khan observed

8 minutes ago
 MDA removes encroachments from city roads

MDA removes encroachments from city roads

8 minutes ago
 Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent not sighted, Eid Milad-un-N ..

Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Oct 9

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.