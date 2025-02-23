Iqbal, Channar elected President, General Secy LHC Bahawalpur Bar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Advocate Nadeem Iqbal and Malik Imran Channar have been elected

President and General Secretary of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur

Bench Bar Association for year 2025, respectively.

According to official results, Nadeem Iqbal got 1,715 votes against his

rival candidate Advocate Samina Qureshi who obtained 451 votes, while

Advocate Malik Imran Channar obtained 2,519 votes against his rival

candidate Advocate Chaudhry Afzal who secured 675 votes.

As many as 3,206 registered voters, out of the total 5,300 voters

exercised their right to vote in the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur

Bar Association.

Other office-bearers of the LHC Bahawalpur Bar Association including

Senior Vice President, Finance Secretary and Members, Executive

Committee have already been elected unopposed.