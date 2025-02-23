Iqbal, Channar Elected President, General Secy LHC Bahawalpur Bar
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Advocate Nadeem Iqbal and Malik Imran Channar have been elected
President and General Secretary of the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur
Bench Bar Association for year 2025, respectively.
According to official results, Nadeem Iqbal got 1,715 votes against his
rival candidate Advocate Samina Qureshi who obtained 451 votes, while
Advocate Malik Imran Channar obtained 2,519 votes against his rival
candidate Advocate Chaudhry Afzal who secured 675 votes.
As many as 3,206 registered voters, out of the total 5,300 voters
exercised their right to vote in the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur
Bar Association.
Other office-bearers of the LHC Bahawalpur Bar Association including
Senior Vice President, Finance Secretary and Members, Executive
Committee have already been elected unopposed.
