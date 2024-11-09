Iqbal Day celebrated at High School Balambat

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) In the light of the orders issued by the provincial government, a prestigious ceremony was organized here on Saturday at Government High School Balambat under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Arif Khan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal

The ceremony arranged under the management of the District Administration and District Youth Department Dir Lower was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dir Lower Bashir Khan as the chief guest while other guests included District Youth Officer Lower Dir Malik Shahzad Tariq, Principal Government High School Balambat Malik Abdul Saleem Khan, teachers, parents and students of the school in large numbers.

On this occasion, the school children presented national songs, anthems, Kalam Iqbal and speeches related to Iqbal Day, which was well appreciated by the audience.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan and other speakers said that every year on November 9, the birth anniversary of poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal is celebrated all over Pakistan as Iqbal Day.

He stated that Allama Iqbal wanted to see the youth as falconers and considered the new generation as a stepping stone to progress and success. The young generation is the real asset of any nation, and the future of a nation whose youth is well aware of their role is secure.

The active role of the youth is the guarantor of national progress.

In Iqbal's opinion, the cause of the progress and rise of a nation is not the abundance of wealth and riches, but the existence of such youth who are mentally and physically healthy and possess pure morals and character.

He said that according to Iqbal philosophy, the real wealth of the nation is healthy, intelligent, hardworking, fit and agile youth. His poems were for the reformation of the youth and the awakening of consciousness. The poet of the East wanted to see all the qualities of an eagle in Muslim youth. His poetry had such a magical effect on the Muslim youth that they stood up for a separate state with enthusiasm, and courage and became so active that they breathed their last only after obtaining a separate homeland, Pakistan.

On this occasion, Principal Malik Abdul Salim Khan urged the youth to definitely study the poetry of the poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and follow his thoughts.

At the end of the ceremony, the children were given certificates and shields for the best speeches and songs by the Youth Department, while honorary shields were also presented to the guests.

