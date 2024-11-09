Open Menu

Iqbal Day Celebrated At Zamong Kor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Iqbal Day celebrated at Zamong Kor

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Iqbal Day was celebrated at Zamong Kor Institute Dera Campus with full zeal and zest to pay tribute to the visionary poet and philosopher.

The management organized the colour full ceremony in collaboration with the Pakistan Army .

In the ceremony, beautiful speeches, and tableaus were presented by the students while paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Lt. Col. Habibur Rehman of Pakistan Army, Assistant Director Zamong Kor Institute Rafiullah was also present in the ceremony.

Lt. Col. Habib-ur-Rehman addressed the students and paid tribute to great poet by enlightening his thoughts..

On this occasion Lt. Col. Habibur Rahman also visited the campus and met the students and appreciated the facilities provided to them.

Assistant Director Rafiullah thanked the Pakistan Army for its continuous support, which is playing an important role in increasing opportunities and services for children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Allama Muhammad Iqbal

Recent Stories

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

2 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

5 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

5 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

7 hours ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024

10 hours ago
 PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

1 day ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 day ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 day ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan