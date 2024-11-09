Iqbal Day celebrated at Zamong Kor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Iqbal Day was celebrated at Zamong Kor Institute Dera Campus with full zeal and zest to pay tribute to the visionary poet and philosopher.

The management organized the colour full ceremony in collaboration with the Pakistan Army .

In the ceremony, beautiful speeches, and tableaus were presented by the students while paying tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Lt. Col. Habibur Rehman of Pakistan Army, Assistant Director Zamong Kor Institute Rafiullah was also present in the ceremony.

Lt. Col. Habib-ur-Rehman addressed the students and paid tribute to great poet by enlightening his thoughts..

On this occasion Lt. Col. Habibur Rahman also visited the campus and met the students and appreciated the facilities provided to them.

Assistant Director Rafiullah thanked the Pakistan Army for its continuous support, which is playing an important role in increasing opportunities and services for children.