Iqbal Day celebrated in Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Like others parts of the country, the birthday anniversary of the national poet philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with national enthusiasm in Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Wednesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in Masajid for progress and prosperity of the country and for the high ranks for the soul of the great poet.

The government had declared a public holiday in connection with the day and all the Federal and provincial government's offices while the educational institutions were opened in exception. Different events were organized in the educational institutions wherein the students recited the poetry couplets from the poetry of Iqbal. Besides, the speakers also shed light over the different aspects of the national poet and the role of his poetry in independence movement.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born on November 9,1877 in Sialkot.