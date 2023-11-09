Iqbal Day celebrated in KP

Like other parts of the country, birth anniversary of great national poet philosopher and visionary Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Like other parts of the country, birth anniversary of great national poet philosopher and visionary Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special programs and functions were held in schools, colleges and universities to mark the day and highlight contributions of Allama Iqbal for the liberation of Muslims living in subcontinent.

Programs were also aired to inform youngsters about vision and philosophy of Dr. Allama Iqbal who through his poetry gathered Muslims under a single platform leading to creation of a separate homeland for Muslims.

All public and private sector schools and colleges across KP were directed to arrange special programs in connection with Iqbal Day.

