'Iqbal Day' celebrated with national zeal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The 142th birth anniversary of national poet , thinker Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with national zeal here on Saturday.

The Municipality in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council to acknowledge and honor the contributions of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims of the sub-continent organized an event at Alhamra Art Centre.

The Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest.

Speaking on the ocassion Mian Aslam said that Allama Iqbal gave the idea of a new homeland for Muslims adding that according to the teachings of Iqbal, we all should do work hard together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The minister said that the purpose of the program was to enlighten the new generation with the ideas of the world's greatest poet. "Muslims of the sub-continent would always be grateful for the invaluable services of great leader, Allama Iqbal", he added.

Speaking on the ocassion, Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi said that it was a honor to organize event on 'Iqbal Day' to pay tribute to our national hero. He said that such events would be continued in future with the collaboration of Lahore Arts Council.

Lahore Arts Council's Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Iqbal gave us the lessons of sel-respect, high-values, justice, and democracy.