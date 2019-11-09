UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Iqbal Day' Celebrated With National Zeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

'Iqbal Day' celebrated with national zeal

The 142th birth anniversary of national poet, thinker Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with national zeal here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The 142th birth anniversary of national poet, thinker Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with national zeal here on Saturday.

The Municipality in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council to acknowledge and honor the contributions of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims of the sub-continent organized an event at Alhamra Art Centre.

The Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest.

Speaking on the ocassion Mian Aslam said that Allama Iqbal gave the idea of a new homeland for Muslims adding that according to the teachings of Iqbal, we all should do work hard together for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

The minister said that the purpose of the program was to enlighten the new generation with the ideas of the world's greatest poet. "Muslims of the sub-continent would always be grateful for the invaluable services of great leader, Allama Iqbal", he added.

Speaking on the ocassion, Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi said that it was a honor to organize event on 'Iqbal Day' to pay tribute to our national hero. He said that such events would be continued in future with the collaboration of Lahore Arts Council.

Lahore Arts Council's Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Iqbal gave us the lessons of sel-respect, high-values, justice, and democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Democracy Muslim Event All

Recent Stories

88th birth anniversary of Mala Begum observed

51 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast in most parts of country 09 N ..

54 seconds ago

At Least 6 Killed in Iraq Amid Ongoing Anti-Gov't ..

1 minute ago

Multan Waste Management Company BoD approves recru ..

1 minute ago

Farmers' platforms to be set up in 30 cities

9 minutes ago

All set to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.