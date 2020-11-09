Iqbal Day celebrated with national zeal in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The 143rd birth anniversary of National poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was celebrated with national zeal and fervour, here on Monday.

The day dawned with special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country.

A graceful change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in which a contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed guard duties.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and various notables visited Iqbal Mausoleum to pay homage. They offered Fateha, laid wreaths on the grave of Allama Iqbal and later recorded their impressions in the visitors' book.

Usman Buzdar speaking on the occasion said that Allama Iqbal, through his poetry, gave the message of peace and brotherhood.

He said the country was facing challenges, which could be solved through an independent, fair and justified socio-economic system by following Iqbal's teachings. He said, "Hope and self-respect are the message of Allama Iqbal."Various literary, political, social and cultural organisations besides educational institutions arranged special programmes to pay homage to the National Poet and highlight his life and thoughts.

The Nazria Pakistan Trust (NPT) also organized a ceremony in connection with the Iqbal Day in which intellectuals and experts stressed the need for seeking guidance from Allama Iqbal's thoughts to find solutions to the issues being faced by the people.