Iqbal Day celebrated with zeal, zest in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Like in other parts of the country, the 146th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East, was celebrated with national zeal and zest here on Thursday.

The major ceremonies were held at Company Bagh and Arts council, where Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Shoiab Ali and senior philosopher and educationist Haroon ur Rasheed Tabasam and others participated in the cake-cutting ceremony.

They offered Fateha for the departed soul and special prayers for progress and solidarity of the country.

They paid rich tribute to the services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the Muslims of Subcontinent through his poetry.

Haroon ur Rasheed Tabasm told the gathering that Allama Iqbal created a sense of freedom among the Muslims of Subcontinent through his poetry.

Students and other participants showed keen interest in the belongings of Allama Iqbal at arts counsel.

Different local universities and educational institutions organize special programs in connection with the Iqbal Day celebrations.

Competitions of speeches, poetry etc, were held in educational institutions to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal.