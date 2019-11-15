UrduPoint.com
Iqbal Day Ceremony Held At College

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:12 PM

Iqbal Day ceremony held at college

A ceremony in connection with marking the Iqbal Day was held at Government Post Graduate S.E College Bahawalpur here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A ceremony in connection with marking the Iqbal Day was held at Government Post Graduate S.E College Bahawalpur here.

The ceremony was organized by students of B.Ed Class. Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Abbas Bukhari said that national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal dreamed of making of Pakistan.

He said that Allama Iqbal motivated Muslim leadership of Indo-Pak sub-continent to get a separate country for Muslims of India.

"On the motivation of Allama Iqbal, All India Muslim League launched movement to make Pakistan," he said.

He said that students must read poetry of Allama Iqbal which provided guidance how to live a life as a good Muslim.

