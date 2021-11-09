UrduPoint.com

Iqbal Day Event Held

Tue 09th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

Iqbal Day event held

The Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Forum Tuesday organized an event in collaboration with the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications and Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board to mark Iqbal Day at Quaid-e-Azam Masouleum

A pictorial exhibition of rare photographs of Allama Iqbal was also arranged while the students presented performances which were appreciated by the audience.

M. Siddique Shaikh co-founder of Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Forum, Abdul Majeed, founder of Farogh-e-Iqbaliyat Forum, Omer Ghazali, Ashique Hussain Director Incharge Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications and Irum Tanveer Director General of Press Information Department (PID) were present on the occasion.

Later, publications highlighting the work of Allama Iqbal were distributed amongst the attendees and participants.

